Jangan Lewatkan Four Hands Afternoon Tea di The Conservatory Park Hyatt Jakarta

PARK Hyatt Jakarta (PHJ) terus memanjakan para pengunjungnya. Mulai 16 Juni, PHJ bersama Kanvaz Patisserie by Vincent Nigita menggelar Four Hands Afternoon Tea di The Conservatory.

Sajian istimewa serta seleksi teh terbaik dari Dammann Freres, bakal menghadirkan pengalaman tak terlupakan.

“A multi-sensory experience from Chef Ali Saleh and Chef Vincent Nigita. Join us for a culinary journey in the Conservatory on Level 23. This five-course afternoon tea features French pastries with an Indonesian twist and is served with the finest Dammann Freres tea,” tulis Executive Chairman MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo, yang membagikan e-flyer acara pada laman Instagram miliknya, Sabtu (10/06/2023).

Khusus tangal 16 Juni 2023, akan hadir Chef Vincent Nigita mulai Pukul 14.30 WIB. “And then available from June 17 - July 31 from 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM with limited seats available,” imbuh Hary.

Untuk reservasi bisa menghubungi +62888 8000 006

(Helmi Ade Saputra)